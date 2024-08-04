Tallahassee Police investigating deadly Sunday morning shooting; see where it happened

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday morning. One man was found dead.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, TPD wrote, "TPD is currently conducting a homicide investigation following a shooting that occurred in the 1300 block of Hernando Drive at approximately 6:16 a.m. When officers arrived on scene they located one person, an adult male, deceased inside the residence."

TPD said this remains an open and active investigation and updates will be provided as more information becomes available. Detectives ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident, but did not speak with an officer on scene, to please call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Solvers at 850-574-TIPS.