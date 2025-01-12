Tallahassee Police investigate homicide on West Tennessee Street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a homicide on West Tennessee Street.

According to TPD the call came in around 2:30 am of a man who was unresponsive.

TPD say when they arrived they found the man who they pronounced dead at the scene.

TPD's Violent Crimes Unit and Forensics Unit are leading the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Witnesses are urged to contact TPD or Crime Stoppers, with the option to remain anonymous.

