Tallahassee neighbors step up to help paralyzed women; planning to help more

Neighbors help move community forward for people in wheelchairs.

A single-car crash prompted community members to build ramps for those in need.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"On our way back home, on Highway 20, my car just… I went around someone and started fish tailing threw me off into the parking lot."

This is April Stevens. She was involved in this crash on August 11th in Southwest Tallahassee.

While the crash was an accident, it took her ability to walk from her. "I just remember waking up and seeing my whole life change. "

Now, months later, she uses a wheelchair to get around. She's been relying on a wooden plank to get in and out of the house.

Until now.

Lockwood Construction, Big Bend Entrepreneur Freddie Figgers, and area pastor, Gregory James are teaming up to build this new ramp into Stevens' home.

Turns out, her crash hit close to home for Pastor James. "It moved me, because we're having church and then an accident occurs."

That's right. Stevens crashed right outside his church: Life Church International.

"The real question for me is that as a Pastor: do I just see this as a one-time occurrence and let it be erased from my memory or do I follow up and that's what we have been doing?"

It's a calling that sends this team helping neighbors across our area.

"We found out a little bit later about April and her situation and what happened. As soon as I heard about it, we had to spring into action."

Next, the Figgers foundation and Pastor James plan to deliver ramps to three different nursing homes in Tallahassee. "Our whole basis of life is to make a difference in the lives of others."

A difference that Stevens says, "brings me so much joy."