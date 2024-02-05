Tallahassee International Airport getting more than $700k to support projects

Tallahassee International Airport is working to modernize its operation, and a new round of funding is supposed to help advance that mission.

The airport is getting $726,484 through the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Aviation Administration Fiscal Year 2024 Airport Infrastructure Grants program.

Read the news release below to see what's in the works at the airport.

CITY NEWS RELEASE:

Tallahassee International Airport (TLH) was recently awarded $726,484 through the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Fiscal Year 2024 Airport Infrastructure Grants (AIG) program. These funds will be used to support the continued progress of TLH's Terminal Modernization project to enhance the travel experience for passengers.

"Leveraging grant opportunities is another example of how the City of Tallahassee's strategic planning efforts are paying off. Continued investments in our airport ensure Tallahassee is well-positioned as a competitive, innovative and sustainable economic hub," City Manager Reese Goad said.

Focused investments by the City have grown TLH into one of the largest economic drivers in the North Florida region and have the airport on track to meet the City's goal of a $1 billion economic impact. With the addition of new air service and major infrastructure projects underway, including the International Processing Facility, TLH is expected to serve one million passengers in 2024.

"Advance planning and working to secure funding across federal, state and local levels, helps us continue to meet the needs of our travelers as passenger traffic increases," City of Tallahassee Aviation Director David Pollard said.

Tallahassee International Airport, owned and operated by the City of Tallahassee, is committed to delivering an exceptional way to fly with a fast, friendly and convenient travel experience. For the latest airport updates, visit TLHAirport.com [talgov.com].