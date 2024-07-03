Tallahassee International Airport entrance will close as part of Capital Circle improvement project

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Department of Transportation said the main airport entrance to Tallahassee International Airportwill be closed from 7 a.m. Monday, July 8 through 5 p.m. Monday, July 15 to allow the contractor to perform construction activities near the airport entrance.

WATCH CHANNING FRAMPTON'S REPORT ON THE MAJOR ROAD PROJECT BELOW:

Airport roadway improvement projects taking off

FDOT said as a result of the closure, all traffic, including short-term/long-term parking and passenger drop-off/pick-up, will enter the airport complex through the airport access road entrance across from Lake Bradford Road.

FDOT also said all activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.