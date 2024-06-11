Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodSouthwest Tallahassee

Actions

Tallahassee Fire Dept. responds to two Monday night fires in southwest neighborhoods

No one was hurt
448251953_858481699656134_7636770768214659062_n.jpg
Tallahassee Fire Department
Fire in the 4900 block of Ruthenia Road June 10
448251953_858481699656134_7636770768214659062_n.jpg
Posted at 2:31 PM, Jun 11, 2024
  • Tallahassee Fire Department responded to two structure fires Monday.
  • No one was hurt in either of the fires.
  • Read the news release below to see what burned.

TFD NEWS RELEASE:

On June 10, at 4:57 p.m., the Tallahassee Fire Department (TFD) responded to a possible structure fire located in the 8300 block of Blackjack Road.

Screenshot 2024-06-11 at 2.25.29 PM.png
8300 block of Blackjack Road

TFD crews arrived on scene and found multiple small structures on fire. TFD personnel quickly began to extinguish the fire and protect the home nearby, stopping the fire and saving the mobile home. There were no injuries reported on scene.

At 9:58 p.m., TFD was dispatched to a residential structure fire located in the 4900 block of Ruthenia Road.

Screenshot 2024-06-11 at 2.26.59 PM.png
4900 Ruthenia Rd. Tallahassee, FL 32305

Upon arrival, units found the structure with heavy flames showing from the front and the back. TFD was able to extinguish the fire and determine that no occupants were inside the house during the incident.

448274107_858469362990701_4828387956005124175_n.jpg
Firefighters respond to fire in the 4900 block of Ruthenia Road June 10.

No injuries were reported on scene. TFD was assisted on scene by the Leon County Sheriff's Office and Leon County EMS. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Remember to check your smoke alarms to make sure they are in proper working condition, as smoke alarms can provide the early warning necessary to escape a deadly fire. A properly installed and maintained smoke alarm can alert you and your family to a fire 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Get more fire prevention information from TFD at https://bit.ly/3z5MepD.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood