Tallahassee Fire Dept. responds to two Monday night fires in southwest neighborhoods

Tallahassee Fire Department responded to two structure fires Monday.

No one was hurt in either of the fires.

Read the news release below to see what burned.

TFD NEWS RELEASE:

On June 10, at 4:57 p.m., the Tallahassee Fire Department (TFD) responded to a possible structure fire located in the 8300 block of Blackjack Road.

WTXL 8300 block of Blackjack Road

TFD crews arrived on scene and found multiple small structures on fire. TFD personnel quickly began to extinguish the fire and protect the home nearby, stopping the fire and saving the mobile home. There were no injuries reported on scene.

At 9:58 p.m., TFD was dispatched to a residential structure fire located in the 4900 block of Ruthenia Road.

WTXL 4900 Ruthenia Rd. Tallahassee, FL 32305



Upon arrival, units found the structure with heavy flames showing from the front and the back. TFD was able to extinguish the fire and determine that no occupants were inside the house during the incident.

Tallahassee Fire Department Firefighters respond to fire in the 4900 block of Ruthenia Road June 10.

No injuries were reported on scene. TFD was assisted on scene by the Leon County Sheriff's Office and Leon County EMS. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Remember to check your smoke alarms to make sure they are in proper working condition, as smoke alarms can provide the early warning necessary to escape a deadly fire. A properly installed and maintained smoke alarm can alert you and your family to a fire 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Get more fire prevention information from TFD at https://bit.ly/3z5MepD.