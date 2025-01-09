Tallahassee awarded $6.7 million federal grant for airport infrastructure improvements

The City of Tallahassee was awarded a $6.7 million federal grant for airport infrastructure improvements.

Funds will be used for new taxiways and lighting at Tallahassee International Airport.

The grant from the FAA's Airport Infrastructure Grants (AIG) program, is funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A new federal grant will create new taxiways at the Tallahassee International Airport.

The city of Tallahassee says they received more than a $6 million grant from the FAA to help crews construct 2 taxiways and add the appropriate lighting.

They say they'll also be able to renovate Taxiway Bravo with the new funds.

SEE FULL PRESS RELEASE BELOW:

Today, the City of Tallahassee announced it secured a $6.7 million federal grant to aid efforts to revitalize and strengthen Tallahassee International Airport (TLH) infrastructure.

"Starting 2025 on a high note, the City's aggressive approach to identify and apply for competitive state and federal grants is paying off as we continue to see success in securing vital funds to strengthen our infrastructure," Mayor John Dailey said.

"With the addition of this grant, we have brought over $348 million dollars to Tallahassee since 2020, which is enhancing our transit network, improving utility service reliability, helping us reach our clean energy goals, and more," City Manager Reese Goad added.

This award from the Airport Infrastructure Grants (AIG) program through the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will fund the construction of a new Taxiway B11, Taxiway B12 and associated lighting. This will bring the airport into conformity with the latest FAA design and safety standards.

Additionally, Taxiway Bravo will be rehabilitated to minimize foreign object debris to extend its useful life and safety. Coupled with previous investments, this will bring the taxiway up to the latest FAA design and safety standards for airfield geometry, lighting, and pavement markings.

"The Tallahassee International Airport's economic impact and passenger traffic continue to grow year-over-year, with no signs of slowing down, which underscores the importance of our efforts to secure these grant dollars now – the timing is perfect," said David Pollard, director of Aviation for the City of Tallahassee. "Through our terminal modernization project, runway improvements, parking enhancements and more, we are committed to providing a world-class travel experience."

Funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the FAA's AIG program is investing $332 million in airport and air traffic control infrastructure improvements. AIG funds can be used for airport planning, development, sustainability, terminal expansions, baggage system upgrades, runway safety enhancements, and noise compatibility projects. It has awarded 171 grants across 32 states to modernize airports. Learn more about AIG at faa.gov [faa.gov].

