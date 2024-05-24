Southwest Tallahassee neighbors plan to enjoy holiday weekend despite lingering tornado damage

Jake Gaither Golf Course is popular during holiday weekends like Memorial Day.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

"This is the worst thing that I've known happen to Tallahassee.

Leroy Kilpatrick says he was the first black man to hit a golf ball on the Jake Gaither golf course.

"We've had some hurricanes come through here, but this tornado I guess wanted to check out Tallahassee and see what it was all about."

He's also experienced the storm the same way the course did.

"This golf course hit my mind… the first thing to hit my mind was Jake Gaither. I'm sitting here hoping the storm didn't tear it up."

A course that's popular during holiday weekends like Memorial Day.

But instead of relaxation, this year, the people of this neighborhood are working to move past the storm.

"People have to put this behind us. There's nothing you can do about the good lord's work. It was an act of God that sent a message to people. I think it's going to bring people closer together."

Driving through the Jake Gaither neighborhood. some trees are still ripped from the root in yards, debris piling up on the side of the road.

"I know people have been out of light for a long time, they're out of food, I'm out of food myself but I'm making it."

I asked another golfer, who works on the Southwest side of town, how he will make the most of the holiday weekend despite witnessing major damage in the area.

"The Mabry street location was hit very hard, especially the apartments across the street. This shows that life gets back to normal, and you have to keep swing the club!"

And as for people like Kilpatrick, he's happy he still here to see the course after the storm, especially for this weekend….

"It's the good lord's work. All we can do is ask the lord to help us. it will be crowded here Saturday, Sunday, and Monday."

The debris in this neighborhood and others has added up quickly.

Leon County says as of May 22, more than 67-thousand cubic yards of limbs, leaves and trees have been collected after the storm. In Southwest Tallahassee, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.