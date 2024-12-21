Soul Santa returns to Southeast Tallahassee with a bigger goal for 2024

Soul Santa will take place at both Walker-Ford Community Center and the Leverne Payne Community Center.

Last year, the Soul Santa gave out more than 600 gifts.

Watch the video above to see how neighbors are helping families in need.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Finding ways to give back better each year in the Bond community for the holidays.

I'm Terry Gilliam your Southwest Tallahassee neighborhood reporter.

I see how the community's Soul Santa event helps families in need, and what it means to neighbors that benefit from it.

We've reached that time of year. The season of giving, and folks in the Bond Community and beyond are taking part.

"It's awesome because over in this area you have low income, a lot."

Bond neighbors like Caroline Jackson. She says she's happy to hear the things being done to make sure she and her neighbors feel joy.

Like the 2024 Soul Santa event. It's happening at both the Walker-Ford community Center and the Leverne Payne Center Saturday.

Kids and families get to play games, listen to music, and even receive gifts like bicycles, laptops, and more from none other than Soul Santa.

"Coming here to the two centers that the city provides, we bring hope, joy and positive things for the families."

I sat down with Supervisor of the Williams-Smith service center, Frank Holmes, to talk about why this event exists.

"Our goal is to make sure every kid gets a gift!"

Last year, the Soul Santa event gave out more than 600 gifts. Holmes says they hope to give out more this Saturday.

Neighbors like Caroline say she just happy to hear it's happening.

"For Bond to be here for the kids, it's awesome."

The event will take place at two locations. At Walker-Ford Community Center starting at 10 a.m. and the Leverne Payne Community Center starting at 2:30 p.m. In Southwest Tallahassee, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.