Southside Transit Center moves forward; see when construction is set to start

Construction is set begin, and the city says the project should be completed in the latter year of 2025.

The multi-modal project is designed to improve mobility, provide direct transit services, and reduce wait times for those living here.

Watch the video above to hear from local government and those who live on the Southside and take public transportation.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

We've been following this new addition to Southside Tallahassee for a while; now it's officially breaking ground.

The Southside Transit Center project is now set to start construction on the corner of Orange Avenue and Meridian Street.

"Growing up, I remember getting on the buses when I was younger. Having a bus transit over on the Southside is definitely necessary."

That's Quanesia "Q" Arnold. She was out preparing food at the Southside Transit Center celebration put on by the city of Tallahassee. She also used public transportation, and tells me how important the new project is for neighbors, "I think it will alleviate some of the frustration of changing over different buses and getting one bus and go on multiple buses."

What you see on your screen is the city of Tallahassee's vision of the Southside transit center. The multi-modal project is designed to improve mobility, provide direct transit services, and reduce wait times for those living here.

Now, it's official. This comes after a $20 million dollar investment and countless proposals that's been brought up in city commission meetings.

"This has been a long time coming and now we're here for the groundbreaking of the construction of the facility." I've talked to Commissioner Curtis Richardson about this project before, but I also asked him what he says to neighbors that are opposed to the project’s idea.

"I don't know that there's anyone who's made a comment like that, but when you look at the fact that a third of our ridership is from right here on the Southside of town this is certainly a facility that's been long-awaited and due to this part of our community."

I asked Arnold the same question and to see if she's on board. She told me, "I definitely think this is the future to this side of town. Everybody might not be on the same page. Some people may feel like they took away part of the Southside but in, they’re looking at the numbers and looking at what's best and beneficial for the Southside."

Now, with this step forward, the goal remains to make transportation convenient for members living and traveling on the Southside.

"I do believe whatever the city put in place… as for as the necessities, I'm sure they've done their homework, and they know what is needed."

The city tells me the Southside Transit Center is on track to be completed by the end of 2025.