SEE WHY: Fatal pedestrian crash in SW Tallahassee has neighbors on edge about their safety

A fatal pedestrian crash in SW Tallahassee has neighbors concerned for their safety.

The crash happened near the intersection of W Pensacola St. and Lipona Rd.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors in SW Tallahassee are being extra mindful about where they walk and drive following a fatal pedestrian crash on W Pensacola St.

I'm neighborhood reporter Kenya Cardonne, speaking with neighbors who say they're disappointed it happened and hope it will spark action from leaders to keep it from happening again.

Daniel Jeremy Pearson Jr., Neighbor - "..Like five to six cop cars and there were like ambulances pulling up and stuff.."

SW Tallahassee neighbor Daniel Pearson Jr. describes the heavy police activity he saw at the corner of W Pensacola St. and Lipona Rd. early Saturday morning.

According to Tallahassee Police Department, a pedestrian was hit by a car around 2 A.M. near this intersection and died from her injuries.

Valentina Ramirez, Neighbor - "That's why I got a car before I came here because I just don't like walking. People are crazy, especially at night."

Neighbor Valentina Ramirez tells me it's something she's unfortunately used to seeing on this street.

Ramirez - "At least two cop cars a day passing by my window or ambulances and it's every day that I hear them."

According to Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles' Crash Dashboard, preliminary data shows at least six pedestrian crashes in Leon County have turned fatal this year.

Neighbors tell me that number is disappointing.

Pearson Jr. - "You know you really wish there was more pedestrian-friendly infrastructure."

Ramirez - "It's just sad that it's around where college students are. I mean, a girl passed away not that long ago from also a car, so it's scary."

She's talking about Ellie Sims, a 20-year-old FSU student who died in a hit-and-run crash that happened at the corner of Pensacola and Lorene back in April.

ABC 27 has been following the tragedy and the pedestrian safety improvements that sparked from it. That includes speed humps and raised crosswalks placed in several areas in and around campus.

Improvements that neighbors like Pearson Jr. want to see more of across the City of Tallahassee.

Pearson Jr. - "People are always going at least 45-50 mph down this road so like, it's not a very welcoming place to be walking down."

Ramirez tells me flashing pedestrian signs could be another idea for local leaders and law enforcement to consider.

Ramirez - "I feel like we should have that at every crosswalk maybe that will alert drivers a lot sooner, you know, than just seeing a person."

The roadway reopened around 7 A.M. Saturday.

In Southwest Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne, ABC 27

