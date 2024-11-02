SEE: What Famu's homecoming means to long-time Rattlers

- Homecoming has already reached its goal by adding to Tallahassee's local economy, hosting over 20 events, and more.
BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT
I'm Terry Gilliam your southwest Tallahassee neighborhood reporter.
Florida A&M's homecoming week has been filled with fun for students, but homecoming means just a little bit more to rattler legacy.
"When I can come to Florida A&M, I often come."
That's Albert Coleman. A Famu alum who's been coming to homecoming for over 20 years.
"It's a no-brainer when it comes to being in Tallahassee at Florida A&M. The highest of seven hills; I love being here."
Being here in Tallahassee is what many Rattler legacy's take to heart.
"It's a wonderful experience to be back on campus, most Rattlers love being here, especially friends, and meet new people; new Rattlers."
That same feeling is common around this campus. Delores Brown is another FAMU alum. She has been coming back since the 80's.
"Just being a part and being here with friends and family celebrating; it's awesome."
Brown tells me it's not just for the fun activities and tailgating… it's also for the reunion.
"When we came there were some ladies from my dormitory that I haven't seen in over 40 years, so we all met here like reunion."
A FAMUly reunion— what long-time Rattlers say this homecoming and tailgates are all about.
"It's a pleasure to be here on the wonderful campus of Florida A&M."
In Southwest Tallahassee, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.