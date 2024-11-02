SEE: What Famu's homecoming means to long-time Rattlers

Homecoming has already reached its goal by adding to Tallahassee's local economy, hosting over 20 events, and more.

Being here in Tallahassee is what many Rattler legacy's take to heart.

Watch how Famu's homecoming still has an affect on Rattler legacy.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

I'm Terry Gilliam your southwest Tallahassee neighborhood reporter.

Florida A&M's homecoming week has been filled with fun for students, but homecoming means just a little bit more to rattler legacy.

"When I can come to Florida A&M, I often come."

That's Albert Coleman. A Famu alum who's been coming to homecoming for over 20 years.

"It's a no-brainer when it comes to being in Tallahassee at Florida A&M. The highest of seven hills; I love being here."

"It's a wonderful experience to be back on campus, most Rattlers love being here, especially friends, and meet new people; new Rattlers."

That same feeling is common around this campus. Delores Brown is another FAMU alum. She has been coming back since the 80's.

"Just being a part and being here with friends and family celebrating; it's awesome."

Brown tells me it's not just for the fun activities and tailgating… it's also for the reunion.

"When we came there were some ladies from my dormitory that I haven't seen in over 40 years, so we all met here like reunion."

A FAMUly reunion— what long-time Rattlers say this homecoming and tailgates are all about.

"It's a pleasure to be here on the wonderful campus of Florida A&M."

Homecoming has already reached its goal by adding to Tallahassee's local economy, hosting over 20 events, and more.

In Southwest Tallahassee, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.