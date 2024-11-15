SEE HOW: One local organizations wants to stop vandalism and create vibrant community

COCA plans to meet with the CRA Monday Nov. 18th. If they get approval, The murals could be finished by the summer of 2025.

Keeping Tallahassee beautiful and taking pride in our neighborhoods.

“Haunted houses are generally opened up on the sides of town that has economic issues. They’re particularly prone to vandalism and tagging.”

Kurt Kuersteiner is the owner of Terror Tallahassee. He says he and other small business owners have seen graffiti on their property.

This building at the corner of Lake Bradford and Elberta is covered in unwanted graffiti. And businesses say this problem is especially bad in the Southside neighborhood.

“It’s a nuisance because it’s takes your time and takes your money. You have to go and paint over it or need to pay someone else to do it.”

Now, The Council on Culture and Arts wants to address this problem in a creative way.

They're proposing a mural makeover project to the Tallahassee Community Redevelopment agency, which will paint over vandalized businesses.

They say they need about 12 thousand dollars ($12,500) to pull it off.

That grant money will help pay local artist who will paint the murals.

I spoke to public art and exhibitions manager for COCA, Sam Joslin, about why this initiative is important to the community.

"It'll have a huge economic impact. A lot of these people are either small businesses or their non-profits, and foot traffic is a big thing; murals have been prone. People love a good photo op in front of a mural. It beautifies that building and the surrounding areas."

Joslin also added that there will be a special topcoat on the murals in case graffiti is sprayed on so it will wash off.

That’s something small business owners like Kurt can get behind.

“Anything that’s on the beautification side of things in Tallahassee, I genuinely support.”

COCA plans to meet with the CRA Monday Nov. 18th. If they get approval, The murals could be finished by the summer of next year. In Southwest Tallahassee, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.