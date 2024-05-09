SEE NOW: Personal testimony on why speeding cameras in school zones are necessary

There's a plan in place to increase the safety for Leon County school zones.

A one-day traffic study done by the city showed that over 300 vehicles traveled 10 MPH over the speed limit in this neighborhood.

Watch the video to hear a personal story from one crossing guard, and opinions by the Bond elementary principal.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Working to increase safety in Leon County school zones.

I'm Terry Gilliam your Southwest Tallahassee neighborhood reporter.

I'm standing on the corner by Bond Elementary School.

I'm following up on the plan to put up speeding cameras here in my neighborhood.

"I enjoy it. definitely the kids, I love the kids. the kids love me, so I enjoy it.”

Meet Marvin Biggins.

A school crossing guard at Bond elementary.

Like many crossing guards, Marvin believes school speeding cameras are necessary. but for Marvin, it's personal.

"My son, got killed in a traffic accident 12 years ago."

Marvin's out here helping kids cross the street as they leave school because he doesn't want other parents to go through what he went through.

"I see a lot of kids within my son. I love him, I miss him dearly. It gets to me some time because I look at them as my kid."

Now, there's a plan in place to increase the safety for Leon County school zones.

"To me it's very serious to have cameras around here. The cameras are safe for the kids."

Marvin tells me he knows all about the speeding by Bond elementary…

"A lot of parents come through here on their camera, on their phone and speeding and don't look up."

Wednesday, the City of Tallahassee approved a proposal that would allow speeding cameras in 30 Leon County schools zones.

That includes three streets here at Bond Elementary School in Southwest Tallahassee.

Those streets are Campbell Street, Pasco Street and Saxon Street.

A one-day traffic study done by the city showed that over 300 vehicles traveled 10 MPH over the speed limit in this neighborhood.

I asked the Bond Elementary Principal how the cameras could impact the neighborhood.

"It's certainly important that they would like to install speeding cameras near the vicinity of our school. It would definitely help monitor the flow of traffic, as well as pedestrians that are walking and mainly our students."

Importance. a common theme for an important issue.

"That's why I want that to happen. Very important to me."

The city passed the proposal by a unanimous vote, and I spoke to one city commissioner Thursday afternoon, and they tell me it's the best way to increase safety for those living here. In Southwest Tallahassee, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.