SEE NOW: crews still working to help neighbors back on track after tornado

More organizations will be out helping other neighborhoods on Tallahassee's Southside.

Work continues after a tornado touched down here more than 10 days ago.

Watch the video above to hear from neighbors and those working crews helping out in the community

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

More than a week after a tornado, work is still being done to cleanup some Tallahassee neighborhoods.

I'm Terry Gilliam your Southwest Tallahassee neighborhood reporter.

I'm checking in on crews lending a helping hand.

The sound of heavy machinery.

It still echoes throughout the Jake Gaither neighborhood Monday.

"We heard a big thump and a tree fell on the house and that was it!"

Zyeedah Willis lives in the Jake Gaither neighborhood.

It's a storm she remembers well as she faces new challenges ahead.

"I need to move my van back! So, I went outside then I opened my door, backed up a little bit and the entire front windshield was broken."

Look at your screen. This is the windshield she's taking about… but there's more…

"I keep having those thoughts like oh my gosh, I can't believe a storm just came through here. I've been here for over 13 years, and I've never witnessed a storm like this."

Trees and power lines lay still on the ground after crashing on roofs and cars in my neighborhood.

I drove through the Jake Gaither neighborhood and found Tetra Tech.

"It's been fairly good today, we're not really tired yet. We're just getting started."

Latoya Black is a truck monitor for Tetra Tech.

The 2-person crew traveled all the way from Albany, Georgia to help neighbors move forward.

"They thank us for coming to pick up the trash for them. That makes you feel good as a person helping out the community."

Black tells me they've been out here in different communities on the Southside of town since May 10.

Neighbors like Willis tell me it was a pleasant surprise.

"Basically, they just showed up! They came out quickly."

I asked Willis what she has seen in efforts after the storm, and how she feels about it, she tells me…

"People just come together, and I just thank God!"

Crews have been out here since the tornado came through Tallahassee, and others plan to continue to do work. Red Cross will also be delivering goods to other Southside neighborhoods as well. In Southwest Tallahassee, I'm Terry Gilliam.