SEE NOW: City Commission approves funding for Southwest affordable housing project

Tallahassee City Commission recently approved over $961,300 in funding for The Lake Bradford Apartments.

It is one of the many projects being implemented on Tallahassee's Southwest side.

Watch the video above to hear from business owners and housing experts on the new Southwest affordable housing plan.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

“I think anytime there is new stock of housing then it's extremely important.”

That’s K. Lennoris Barber.

He's the Executive Director of Mount Olive Affordable Housing & Community Development Corporation.

Barber knows about the need for affordable housing in Leon County.

Look at this map here. This is the newest plan for Southwest Tallahassee.

A four-story affordable housing project is in the works on the 1131 to 1139 blocks of Kissimmee Street along Lake Bradford Road.

The city says it will be a 158-unit complex geared to serve low-income individuals, families, and seniors for a better quality of life.

But some neighbors may not see it that way. Ray Daniels owns a business across the street from where the project is set to break ground.

He tells me how he feels about the city's approval.

“It’s nothing we can do about it. It’s just a decision that was made quickly, and a lot of us around here knew this was going on. My place of business is probably going to be next for sale.”

The city has not notified Daniels of plans to buy his property, but he's bracing for that possibility.

“I’m kind of prepared for it.”

While Ray stays prepared, neighbors like Barber tell me how important affordable housing projects can be.

“The inventory of affordable housing is extremely low. For some people, no matter how low the rent is, it still may not be affordable."