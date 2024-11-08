SEE: how StarMetro looks to help with the quality of life for neighbors

A 50-percent local match of up to another $300,000 is required for the grant.

Recently, the Tallahassee City Commission unanimously approved StarMetro's request to apply for a Federal Transit Administration (FTA) grant up to $300,00 dollars.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

"Once you get on Orange Avenue, it picks up. Everyone is coming through; we get quite of bit of traffic through here."

Willie Wiggins is a business owner in Southwest Tallahassee. I spoke to him before about public transportation in the neighborhood.

Now there's a plan that will continue helping neighbors get from point A to point B on the city's StarMetro.

The goal is to help with the quality of life.

Actual amounts will be determined by FDOT after all applications are submitted. Money would go to operational expenses and then will allow StarMetro to continue providing transportation services to neighbors in non-urbanized areas of Leon County.

"Orange Avenue stays busy."

A busy flow of traffic specifically in the Southwest Tallahassee— neighbors like Wiggins know many people use public transportation.

Now that the action has been approved, A 50-percent local match of up to another $300,000 is required for the grant. That will be met by Leon County Government, generated fare revenue, and an in-kind match from the StarMetro operating budget.