SEE HOW: Southwest Tallahassee neighbors are doing one month after tornado

Neighbors say they were without power for five days.

A month later the Mabry Manor neighborhood looks a lot different.

Watch the video above to hear from Southwest Tallahassee neighbors relive the storm, and share what recovery has looked like one month later.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

“Once the storm passed, it was very upsetting to see the devastation.”

This is THE devastation Fontella Browning is talking about.

On May 10TH Trees were snapped, power lines knocked to the ground, and homes damaged by tornadoes.

“We couldn’t get in or out either way! We had people crawling through trees and over the trees.”

I was in this community shortly after those storms.

I made the trip back here today - to find crews still picking up what the storm left behind.

“I saw tree branches and limbs flying around. I didn’t know the impact until it stopped, and I walked around the neighborhood.”

While driving through the Southwest Neighbor I met Derex Henry.

“The only thing we do is go around and check on each other and see how people are doing mentally.”

Checking on each other - something the says has been a key part of this community recovery.

And something that Browning says has helped people here get through.

“It’s very important. Everybody needs to know their neighbor from the left to right; front to back. You just never know.”

