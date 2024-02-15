SEE HOW: Southwest Tallahassee neighborhood plans to close digital divide

A Southwest Tallahassee neighborhood looks to close the digital divide gap in the community, and the grand opening will take place in May of 2024.

The Neighborhood Technology center will allow free internet access up to 200 feet inside and outside the facility with its new partnership with Comcast.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

"A lot of children in this community, a lot of families in this community still don't own computers or have access to proper internet services."

Now, there's something being done that could rejuvenate this neighborhood. What you see here may look like an ordinary house in the Apalachee Ridge Community, but it may not be so ordinary after all.

It's called the Neighborhood Technology Center or "Tech Hub."

Inside you'll find 12 working desktop computers, and more packaged laptops in the back. It's all designed to close the digital divide in our area.

The best part? It's free to the community!

I asked Elton Thomas how important it is for a center like this to be available for neighbors.

"Extremely important and extremely beneficial."

According to Broadbandnow.com, 13 percent of Florida is without internet access. Now, the neighborhood technology center and Comcast partnered to give students and adults free internet access up to 200 feet inside and outside from the facility.

"I love to see the voices of people manifest into impact and progress and that's what this center represents to me."

President of the Greater Apalachee Ridge Neighborhood association, Christic Henry, also said, "It's important that we make sure that it last and it's serving its purpose."

Serving its purpose and starting a new logged-in life.

"We've been rejuvenated… revitalized. "

