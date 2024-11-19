SEE HOW: Second Harvest of the Big Bend preparing to feed families in need this holiday season

Second Harvest plans to set up in Madison county on Tuesday, Jefferson County on Wednesday, and Leon County on Saturday.

Their goal is to collect 3,000 turkeys.

Watch the video above to hear from Second Harvest of the Big Bend and volunteers about the big week ahead.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

A big week ahead for Second Harvest of the Big Bend.

I'm Terry Gilliam your Southwest Tallahassee neighborhood reporter.

The kickoff to Second Harvest annual Turkey drive is happening along with distributions, and I'm checking in on how they're preparing.

We’ve reached that time of year.

“This time of the season it’s really busy. Volunteers really help us push our limits that we’re trying make sure we get the food to the right places at the right time.”

Second Harvest of the Big Bend Chief Development Officer, James McGowan, talks about the helping hands that’s being lending to people across surrounding counties.

“The past 16 months we’ve seen so much going on in our community and knowing that we’re able to help and take a burden off these families, so they’ll have a happy thanksgiving is one of the things that makes me so excited to be here.”

With their annual Turkey Drive happening Thursday at Ponce De Leon park and Bannerman Crossing, Second Harvest is asking the community to participate by dropping off turkeys at the two locations.

But there’s also extra distributions taking place this week as well. Many people have faced challenges due to Hurricane Helene, so Second Harvest plans to set up in Madison county on Tuesday, Jefferson County on Wednesday, and Leon County on Saturday.

Volunteers spent the day packing rice plans other foods to prepare to feed 5,000 households this year.

“It’s nice to know that’s it’s having an impact on people’s lives.”

Maria Fernandez is an FSU student that was one of the Second Harvest volunteers. She told me how she feels about the work that’s being done to help.

“It feels great! It feels great to get off campus and do something with my time that’s actually goes to a greater cause; greater than myself.”

A greater cause that extends beyond this week as well. Second Harvest plans to have other distributions are happening next week in Taylor county on Monday, November 25th and Suwannee county on Tuesday, November 26th.

That’s a goal people like McGowan and staff want to meet.

“This time of year, coming around the family to get a meal is very important.”

You can also help feed our neighbors this holiday season by going to fightinghunger.org/Turkey In Southwest Tallahassee, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.