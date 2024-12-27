SEE HOW: One neighbor makes it her mission to feed homeless for the holidays

Neighbors were handing out hot meals like Soul food, clothes, and hygiene packs for free.

Lines filled up quickly with more than 200 people fed here. That’s a goal Grimes they achieved.

Watch the video above to hear from those pitching in to help those in need.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

“I just love to see the smile on their face!”

Alexiss Grimes is a Southwest neighbor. She makes sure she goes out of her way to feed the homeless in her community a day after Christmas.

Her and other neighbors were handing out hot meals like Soul food, clothes, and hygiene packs for free.

That was the scene across from the Kearney Center Thursday. It’s a tradition that’s in its 12th straight year.

Grimes tells me it’s something she was raised to do but also knows what it’s like to be down on your luck.

“I do this every year to honor my grandmother. She made sure that the homeless ate and made sure to give them clothing. I experienced being homeless in 2018 when Hurricane Michael hit us, but the community came together.”

Grimes understands the importance of giving back.

“It’s always my Christmas gift every year to make sure my community and the homeless are fed and well taken care of.”

Young neighbors decided to pitch in and help as well.

“It’s more people than I expected. It makes me smile that she’s [Grimes] doing this.”

Abrianna Miller is 13 years old. She’s also Grimes’s Goddaughter. She says it’s important to her to focus on giving rather than receiving.

“It’s Christmas so I know that this is helping them out and making them smile.”

Lines filled up quickly with more than 200 people fed here. That’s a goal Grimes they achieved.

“It’s not always about receiving. It’s about giving."