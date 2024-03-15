SEE HOW: New partnership looks to create jobs on Tallahassee's Southside

New opportunities are coming to students and neighbors in the Southwest Tallahassee neighborhood.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Here at Florida State University… it's an empty campus… that's because students are on Spring Break…

While FSU's likes having the break… they'd also love it if those current students who aren't on campus working their new jobs after graduation…

That's exactly what this partnership program is all about… creating job opportunities for FSU students and those living on Tallahassee's Southside…

"It's so important that we connect and engage the employers so that students not just get the advantage of the curriculum and the academics that they're learning, but they have those career readiness competencies…"

Program Director of Employer Relations, Christy Mantzanas, tells me this new partnership is beneficial.

It's called the FSU'S Talent TREK Program… it's in partnership with Danfoss Turbocor, an oil free manufacturing company in my neighborhood…

"We really want to encompass everyone in our community to get those opportunities to meet that engagement with the employers… because the workplace is ever changing…

Ever changing is right… The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says… as of August 2023, manufacturing employment is up 4.2%…

Something Mantzanas says could continue growing because of the new partnership, and could help Southside neighbors…

"My true passion and purpose are connecting students and our community with employers… the partnership is built to showcase those local opportunities; we want to keep talent in Tallahassee."

Danfoss Turbocor is also on track for a major expansion on Tallahassee's Southwest side… the $48 million dollar project is expected to add 120 new jobs…

I reached out to Danfoss Turbocor… but no one was available for comment…

Though, the partnership is supposed to hit the ground running this month… Mantzanas tells me what they hope to get out of it.

"… seeing that connection with that student, where the student truly believes 'I can see myself in that role…'"