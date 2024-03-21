SEE HOW: FSU partnership and Danfoss expansion helps neighbors and students nearby

New things are coming to Southwest Tallahassee like opportunties for students and future jobs for neighbors.

"I really want to network with people and get my door in the door. I want to get connections with people and see different ways to get jobs."

Nicholas Jensen is a Junior at Florida State University. He's here because of the new partnership between FSU and Danfoss Turbocor.

It's called the FSU Talent Trek program. FSU's career center and Danfoss are providing 15 students an opportunity to work with manufacturing leaders.

Thursday, the partnership officially launched. Many people were in attendance, including Jensen.

"I think it's definitely beneficial. I mean they just talked about scholarships and opportunities. We had a chance to talk to the president here, so I think there's a lot of good that can come from this partnership."

The goal for the talent trek is to make students prepared and develop them for career readiness.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says as of August 2023, manufacturing employment is up 4.2 percent.

But students aren't the only ones that could benefit from Danfoss. It also could help neighbors living in our communities.

"You can retain people, you can create talent that's going to be here in our community, a part of our community, and help make the community better."

President of Danfoss Turbocor, Ricardo Schneider, tells me about the vision of job creation in Southwest Tallahassee and their new partnership with FSU.

"We are growing 20 percent every year. We don't just need talent, but we also need capacity. I think the partnership doesn't just benefit students. It benefits everybody, the industry and the future employers."

With new partnerships and new facilities coming to Southwest Tallahassee, I asked Jensen about what this new engineering partnership could do for him, and how Danfoss could help the community with the growth of jobs. He tells me, "I want to get a picture of what they actually do in the real world; technical aspect as a job. I'm sure that facility over here that I've seen a lot a lot of new jobs are going to come from that."



