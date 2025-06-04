Second Harvest of the Big Bend receives $10,000 grant from the Wawa Foundation

Second Harvest to received a $10,000 Fly Beyond ® Key Issue Grant from the Wawa Foundation.

Key Issue Grant from the Wawa Foundation. The grants are meant for initiatives that make more fresh, nutritious meals available to youth and families through food banks and resources.

Watch the video to hear from Second Harvest of the Big Bend's CEO about how this will help children in the Big Bend.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

More than 32-thousand children face food insecurity in the Second Harvest of the Big Bend's service area.

So, Second Harvest is happy to have its latest grant come through just in the nick of time as we head into the summer.

Wednesday, the Wawa Foundation chose Second Harvest to receive a $10,000 Fly Beyond® Key Issue grant.

Second Harvest of the Big Bend's CEO, Monique Ellsworth shares with ABC27 how this selection will go a long way for children in need in our area.

"During summer months, children that typically might receive free reduced breakfast or lunch at school wouldn't receive that same type of support. So, opportunities like this for the food bank to be able to purchase additional food is really vital right now, and we couldn't be more thankful for Wawa."

Second Harvest and 32 other grant recipients will use funds toward initiatives that make more fresh, nutritious meals available to youth and families through their food banks and resources.

According to Second Harvest of the Big Bend, it distributed over 21 million pounds of food to neighbors in 2024, at no charge. That equates to 17.5 million meals.

Anyone in need of food can find distribution sites and dates at fightinghunger.org. You can also find out on the website how to volunteer.

