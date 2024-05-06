Second Harvest of the Big Bend participates in “Stamp Out Hunger”, the Nation’s largest one day food drive

Letter carriers are working to collect food for food pantries across the country.

Second Harvest of the Big Bend is partnering the National Association of Letter Carriers locally to get the job done.

Read the release below to see how you can help.

SECOND HARVEST NEWS RELEASE:

This Saturday May 11th Second Harvest of the Big Bend and The National Association of Letter Carriers will conduct its annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive [nalc.org] . Letter carriers across North Florida and other parts of the country will collect non-perishable food items along their usual routes. The collected items will benefit local food pantries.

To participate, residents are asked to leave a bag of non-perishable food, such as cereal, pasta, rice, and canned fruits, by their mailboxes. Letter carriers will pick up the donations during their daily routes.

The food drive precedes the summer break, a period when many children do not have access to school meals.

If you would like an interview with Second Harvest, on Saturday May 11th staff will be stationed at Centerville Post Office (2355 Centerville Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32308) and Lake Jackson Post Office (3607 N Monroe Street 32303, Tallahassee, FL) collecting the food that comes in from the food drive.