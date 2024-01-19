Neighbors plan to send Nims students to D.C. despite recent tragedy

Neighbors in Tallahassee are coming together to send Nims pre-law program students to the nation's capital in March despite tragedy in Leon County.

The goal is raise 90-thousand dollars, and leaders at Nims say the trip is to allow students to see life outside of the neighborhood.

Watch the video above to hear from Nims leaders, students, and community members.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

"When I see all these tragedies happening in the community It's concerning… and sometimes it's really sad."

That's Raegan Cunningham and Caleb McMillian… both students in the pre-law magnet program at Nims middle school…

"It's kind of sad when you see it because that could've been you..."

They both were telling me about the gun violence incidents happening in Tallahassee communities…

I checked with TPD… Recent data shows that in the 32301 zip codes total shooting incidents from January first to December 31st, 2023, was 38 total incidents, 23 of those ended with injuries. With numbers like these, it's driving neighbors in the community TO CREATE MORE OPPORTUNITIES FOR STUDENTS.

Opportunities like sending students to Washington D.C. For a law program.

"Nims is already a phenomenal school and to have this prestigious program here… it's another level of seeing what you can do for the future."

Pre-law magnet coordinator, Grace Stroger, says the trip is a positive so kids can see life outside of their neighborhoods…

It started in 2020…The goal is designed for kids to have on-hand training for the legal world…

I asked students of the program how they feel about a trip to the nation's capital…

"It's got me pretty excited because it's one of the biggest field trips and places that we'll go. It will give more experience."

Experience is right… I asked Stroger how the trip could steer students away from devastating incidents…

"when you see these tragedies that happen… how does this law program show these kids that there's more to live than just the everyday crime that they might see?"

"We get to show them, not just how to be in the legal system… we get to show them how to be a great member of society."

Stroger says the goal is to raise 90 thousand dollars…

Community leaders like Talitha Edwards, who's a part of the effort, tell me that

"We are gung-ho and ready to do whatever we have to do to get these kids to D.C.!"

So far, 14-thousand dollars have been raised and Stroger tells me…

"I know that if people continue to give, continue to believe in what we're doing. We can reach out goal…."