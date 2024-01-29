Rattlers hand keys to football program to familiar face, what fans think

A new era takes over in Southwest Tallahassee as the Rattlers name James Colzie III as their new head coach.

The hire comes ahead of the university's February 7 goal of having a permanent coach in place.

Watch the video above to hear what fans have to say about the hire, following some dissatisfaction early in the process.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

“We went to every home game that they had. As a freshman, it was a cool experience to be able to watch your team 12-1 and then win the celebration Bowl.”

Florida A&M University students Iry Martin and Miles Harding… are among the many looking back at one of the best football seasons they could have asked for as fans… with the Rattlers going 12-1.

“I liked how the coaches handled everything… it was just an overall great freshman year for me…”

Just coming off the heels of an historic season, Florida A&M is staring a new era for the football program…

“Hopefully the new coach will be able to keep up the standard that the coach Will had…”

That’s right… a new head football coach will be taking over the driver's seat for the program… and the university did not have to look very far to find him.

James Colzie III will turn his interim role as head coach into something permanent. Replacing Willie Simmons who went to Duke University at the beginning of the year.

“James Colzie is now the man…He’s a great guy he’s got tons of experience, we think he’s going to do well and we’re going to do all we can to help him be a winner.”

That’s the head of the 220 Quarterback club, Eddie Jackson. I caught up with him at the Jake Gaither neighborhood in Southwest Tallahassee…

“There were a lot of people upset about the time it took… it was a delay, there were some mistakes made some people feel, but Rattler nation came together…”

Jackson’s talking about the process leading up to the hire and the challenges that surfaced…

In a Statement put out by FAMU Athletic Director, Tiffani-Dawn Sykes, she writes

“I am thrilled to announce James Colzie III as our new head football coach…”

But early on in the process some key stakeholders at FAMU were not satisfied with how the search was being handled. They felt shut out. That led to the alumni association voting no confidence in Sykes. Along with leading to emergency board meetings that resulted in bringing in an outside firm to help with the search.

“So many people around the country have begun waiting and they decided that once we had our coach, let’s go ahead and name him…”

The school is right on track with making the hire, announcing earlier this month they’d like for it to happen by February 7th… which is national signing day…

Soon rattler nation will get reintroduced to their new head coach.. with an event planned for Monday.

And with Colzie helping to lead that team to a celebration bowl victory…. fans are looking for a repeat in the season ahead.

“It was definitely a good experience and hopefully next year… that same experience will be had…”

