Railroad crossing improvement project in Southwest Tallahassee making progress

The Multimodal Transportation Across Tracks project is making progress in the Southwest Tallahassee neighborhood.

A crew put down new tar, making the road a lot smoother for vehicles and pedestrians.

Watch the video above to see the reaction from neighbors and city leaders in the area.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"When it was bad, you might get a busted tire on it, and the train might be coming." I met Mario Dixon Wednesday at the Mabry Street railroad crossing. He was sporting a great looking bike. "Oh! This is my daughter's bike. I just like to cruise control on it when I'm out and doing my little thing, so I'll take it out for a spin."

Like Dixon, many neighbors travel across this railroad crossing by car, bike or foot.

"Since they fixed this railroad crossing it's better and easier to cross over."

Better and easier, he says, because of some changes. Back in November I told you about the problems at this crossing in the Southwest Tallahassee neighborhood. Some neighbors claim they have had to get new tires for their cars after the rough ride over the rails.

Now, take a look! Since my first report, crews have put down new tar to smooth out the crossing.

"Since they redid it, it's better now."

This is just one part of a project the City of Tallahassee is taking on to improve connections between the North and South Sides of town. Late last year, leaders moved forward with a $1.2 million grant to get the work done.

Take a look at this map. Mabry Street isn't the only crossing that's getting improvements. It's also happening Eisenhower Street.

I spoke with Commissioner Curtis Richardson, who also lives in the area. He tells me, "I've gotten feedback from neighbors in the area who say they appreciate what we've done. It's been a big improvement for them."

And Dixon says he's happy more improvements are coming down the road, "now they just shoot right past it like it's not even there."