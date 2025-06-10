PREVIEW: The Tallahassee Museum is making preparations ahead of their 47th annual Swamp Stomp Music Festival

On Saturday, the Tallahassee Museum will host their 47th annual Swamp Stomp Music Festival.

The event will feature living history demonstrations, wildlife displays and an aerial adventure course

Watch the video to hear from the group's entertainment chair as he shares what his experience was like at the very first festival.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The 47th Annual Swamp Stomp Music Festival returns to Southwest Tallahassee on Saturday.

Organizers with the Tallahassee Museum say the tradition will continue bringing together generations of local families to enjoy live music under the museum's canopy of oak trees.

This year's festival will also include living history demonstrations, wildlife displays, and an aerial adventure course.

Del Suggs is the Entertainment Chairman for the Summer Swamp Stomp.

Suggs shares what the festival has been like as it nears 50 years in the capital city.

"Well, I actually attended the very first, uh, the very first swamp stomp, uh, because I was a fan of the, uh, the performers that were here. It really was an extraordinary performance. It started out as kind of a mini Florida folk festival. We had some of the great Florida artists here performing like Gamble Rogers and Will McLean, who are now in the both in the Artist Hall of Fame." Suggs added.

This year's Swamp Stomp Music Festival will start at 4:00 p.m.

Tickets are $15.50 for adults and $11 for children.

