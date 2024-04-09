PREVIEW: Black Maternal Health Week kicks off soon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Melanin Mothers Meet provides consultations to help African American women with healthy pregnancies and postpartum care. Currently the group has a week full activities planned ahead of Black Maternal Health Week. The week was officially recognized by the City of Tallahassee back in 2022 with a proclamation. Since then M3 has helped over 100 mothers in the process. The group hosted their inaugural Black Maternal Health Ceremony Saturday. Black Maternal Health week will last from April 11 - 17.



Melanin Mothers Meet hosted their first annual Black Maternal Health Ceremony on Saturday.

Black Maternal Health week will last from April 11th - 17th.

Watch the video to hear from their founder about the group receiving their first grant from Center For Thriving Communities.

Mama Yata

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Providing a safe space for mothers in Leon and Gadsden county.

The organization Melanin Mothers Meet is gearing up to host their first annual Black Maternal Health ceremony over the weekend.

With hopes of spreading awareness about maternal health issues and working toward tangible solutions that will benefit all mothers in the area.

Saturday's discussion topic will cover the social support options for mothers who are postpartum.

Founder of M3, Trishay "Mama Yata" Young says that this ceremony will not only celebrate the organizations eighth year providing resources but-

"We're also celebrating our first grant where Center of Thriving Communities awarded 3 out of 27 counties in Florida and Melanin Mother's Meet in Tallahassee, Florida was one of them." said Yata.

So with the aid of additional funding the organization plans to a launch a year-long postpartum project.

The Black Maternal Health ceremony will take place on Saturday at the TCC Workforce Development Center from 4:15 to 6:15 PM.

