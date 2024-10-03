President Biden to tour storm damage in the Big Bend and South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — President Joe Biden is headed to Tallahassee late Thursday morning to get a firsthand look at storm damage in this part of the country.

According to a release from the White House, the president will fly to Tallahassee International Airport. From there he will go on an aerial tour over parts of the Big Bend impacted by Helene as he heads to Perry. The President is then expected to make a stop in Keaton Beach for a briefing before heading to Valdosta, Georgia this afternoon.

The category 4 storm made landfall in Taylor County last Thursday. According to emergency management for the county more than 250 buildings were destroyed on the Taylor County coastline.

President Biden visited North Carolina Wednesday afternoon to survey areas impacted in the state by Helene. Parts of Western North Carolina were ravaged by the storm.

Biden has approved disaster declarations in states hit by Helene, which has freed up federal funds. The Biden Administration says more than $10 million in individual assistance has been provided to survivors of the storm.

