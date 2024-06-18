SEE HOW: Redevelopment plans for Bond Community Health Center could positively impact Southwest neighbors

Bond Community Health Center is hoping to make renovations with some support from the Tallahassee Community Redevelopment Agency and other grants.

The project would be done in three phases. With a price tag of around $865,000.

Better medical care for neighbors on the Southwest side could be coming soon.

“CVS is missed, but if Bond is bringing something that can help the community and help out then that’s great!”

I’m Terry Gilliam, your Southwest Tallahassee neighborhood reporter. I’m looking at the potential impact of a redevelopment project at the Bond Community Health Clinic, and how neighbors feel about the need.

“That CVS was a pharmacy and a staple that’s been there many years. That was a place that a lot of people owner here go to. When they shut it down; it was a disadvantage to us.”

Rodger Fisher has lived in Tallahassee’s Southwest neighborhood for eight years. And just like other neighbors here - he was surprised to find out CVS was closing its doors last March.

“If you’re going to take something away, it’s good to replace it with something else.”

That something people in this neighborhood have needed could come soon. Bond Community Health Center is hoping to make renovations with some support from the Tallahassee Community Redevelopment Agency and other grants.

Bond is requesting $159,000 from the CRA.

That includes a $80,000 Façade. But most the impactful change—adding a new drive-through pharmacy at the South Monroe street location.

“Since the CVS shut down it’s needed!”

A need that Doctor Tabatha Rios has seen firsthand in this community.

“The needs for pharmacy are just tremendous right now, there’s definitely a lack of access to affordable drugs and medicines. We recognize that we’re technically a pharmacy desert.”

And when it comes to the positive impacts this neighborhood could see.

“It’s going to make it where they can continue to access that particular healthcare service right here in the community, and not have to travel far.”

The project would be done in three phases. With a price tag of around $865,000. In addition to potential CRA funding, Bond will use grants from Sentara Healthcare and the U.S. Department of Health and Human services.

An investment Fisher says is worth it to neighbors in this community.

“It’s a blessing; it’s something to be grateful for.”

The CRA board will discuss the request from Bond in their August meeting. In Southwest Tallahassee, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.