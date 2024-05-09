Police make arrest following deadly Southwest Tallahassee stabbing; see what happened

One person is dead, and Tallahassee Police have made an arrest following a stabbing that happened earlier in the May.

The stabbing took place May 3 at the Providence Point Apartments.

Read the TPD news release below to learn what happened.

TPD NEWS RELEASE:

The Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) has arrested one person following the fatal stabbing that occurred on May 3 at the Providence Point Apartments, located at 1242 Stuckey Avenue.

Following a thorough investigation by TPD's Violent Crimes Unit, it was determined that 34-year-old De Andre Robinson engaged in a physical altercation with an adult female inside her apartment. Preliminary findings indicate this incident is not a random act of violence. Following the stabbing, Robinson fled the scene and the victim called for help from the neighbors. She was transported to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The subsequent investigation collected physical evidence and witness statements, allowing detectives to identify Robinson as the man who was inside the victim's apartment at the time of the incident. Detectives learned Robinson fled to Albany, Georgia, after the incident. On May 8, Robinson was located by the Albany Police Department and taken into custody. After consultation with the State Attorney's Office, detectives obtained a warrant for second-degree murder. Robinson is currently awaiting extradition.

This swift arrest is a testament to the agency's commitment to working tirelessly to apprehend violent offenders and bring justice to victims and their loved ones. TPD reminds you to report criminal activity by calling TPD at 850-891-4200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Solvers at 850-574-TIPS.

ARRESTED:

De Andre Robinson, 34, for second degree murder.

