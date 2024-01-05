Police investigating shooting in Southwest Tallahassee; what we know so far

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Police confirmed they are investigating a shooting in the 600 block of Famcee Avenue. For reference, that's less than 1,000 feet away from the FAMU Police Department Headquarters.

According to Tallahassee Online Police Statistics, the call came in just before 10 a.m. Neighborhood reporter, Terry Gilliam, is on scene. He found multiple law enforcement vehicles in the area. The intersection of Wahnish Way and Famcee Avenue was blocked.

As of 11 a.m., TPD was unable to confirm how many, if any, people had been shot.

This incident is unfolding less than a week after another deadly incidenton January 1. That homicide took place on Osceola Street, which is about a half mile north.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

