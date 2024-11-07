Pastors in Tallahassee call for prayer and unity post-election

Pastor Jacob Turner emphasizes the need for prayer for the country and leaders post-elections.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Where do we go from here? That's the question faith leaders in Southwest Tallahassee are trying to answer.

I’m Terry Gilliam your Southwest Tallahassee neighborhood reporter.

With the General election behind us, I asked local pastors in our area about their message to the community.

“We should wrap our country and leaders in prayer.”

Jacob Turner is a pastor in Southwest Tallahassee.

Wednesday evening, I visited Turner in the middle of bible study. He says he’s able to spread his message not just because he’s a pastor, but because he’s served his country.

“I am a soldier; I served in the United States Army before I became a pastor. In every base, there’s a command room where the chain of command is on the board. At the end of that chain is the President. No matter how you feel during the elections, once he’s decided, that is our commander and chief.”

Turner says the only way to go is forward.

“Now that President Trump is the president-elect. We will pray for him; his success affects us so we are all on board.”

I visited another pastor in Southwest Tallahassee and asked him what moving forward looks like as well. He says it’s moving with open ears.

“I think what has to happen as we move forward, we as a community have to be attentive to listening more.”

Pastor Gregory James tells me why listening is the important first step.

“We have been so easily making noise and sounding off, now I think we’re in a moment of history where we have to listen so we can understand what we’re dealing with.”

A sense of understanding as we move forward— Pastors say at least one thing is clear.

“God is still on the throne.”

Pastor Turner also told me that his church is one of the many precincts in the area, and he’ll continue to get neighbors registered to vote in upcoming elections. In Southwest Tallahassee, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.