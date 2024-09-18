NEW VIDEO: South Adams Street open again following 5-vehicle crash in Tallahassee

UPDATE 5:50 P.M.

Southwest Tallahassee neighborhood reporter, Terry Gilliam, said South Adams Street is open again following the crash. He got to the scene as they were towing away multiple vehicles. See video of that taking place by clicking play below.

Part of South Adams Street closed in Tallahassee while FHP investigates 5-vehicle crash

ORIGINAL STORY:

Florida Highway Patrol confirmed they are investigating a five-vehicle crash that happened on South Adams Street Wednesday afternoon. Tallahassee Online Police Statistics indicates the situation began around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Tallahassee Police Department confirmed that they are assisting with a detour. Traffic is being diverted off of South Adams Street at East Magnolia Drive and Osceola Street.

City of Tallahassee Traffic being diverted off South Adams

Witnesses on social media captured the massive response to the scene.

View of the crash scene Deacon LoveJoyce

FHP said they are working on a news release that will detail what happened. FHP said there are no fatalities. We're still working to confirm how many people were hurt and how the crash happened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.