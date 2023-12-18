Overnight cold weather sheltering available on Monday, Tuesday nights in Tallahassee

There are ways to escape the cold weather moving in for the early part of the week.

The Kearney Center in Tallahassee will be opening its doors Monday and Tuesday night.

See how you can get help in the Big Bend Continuum of Care news release below.

BBCOC NEWS RELEASE:

By recommendation of local health experts and due to sustained cold night temperatures at or below 35 degrees on the above nights, local governments and community partners will conduct overnight sheltering to keep those experiencing homelessness safe.

All overnight sheltering activities will be conducted according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and in coordination with Leon County Emergency Management. Public health safety measures include socially distanced sleeping, face coverings, and enhanced sanitation practices.

Anyone needing cold night sheltering on these nights should go to the Kearney Center located at 2650 Municipal Way from 4pm to 9pm for intake. If needed, overflow sheltering will be provided by community partner sites to shelter overnight and leave the following morning at 7 a.m. Transportation will be provided by the City of Tallahassee’s Star Metro bus service. If you need assistance accessing Star Metro, please call or text our Street Outreach Coordinator at 850-759-1895 or email outreach@bigbendcoc.org.

The homeless population has been informed of cold night shelter operations via in-person communication and also a text to phone service. For those who need more information on cold night shelter planning, call the Big Bend Continuum of Care Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at (850) 792-5015. For after hours or weekends, call the CESC/Kearney Center at 850-792-9000.

Cold night sheltering is made possible by the following key partners, including local governments, nonprofit agencies, and faith-based organizations:

Leon County Government

City of Tallahassee

Leon County Health Department

Big Bend Continuum of Care

Connecting Everyone with Second Chances (CESC)/The Kearney Center

Big Bend Homeless Coalition/Hope Community

Jacob Chapel Baptist Church

First Baptist Church

Capital City Youth Services (CCYS)

ALSCO

For more information, call Big Bend Continuum of Care at (850) 792-5015.