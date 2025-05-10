One local organization in Tallahassee looks to feed in homeless this weekend

The feeding event will have members of the Clean Start Initiative helping.

Clean Start Executive Director Warren Cave is calling on local leaders to come out as well.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Lending a helping a hand to the homeless community by WAY of food. I'm Terry Gilliam. I see what one local organization has planned this weekend to make sure neighbors who may be down on their luck are fed.

“What we’re doing is feeding people. Having community people to come out to talk to them about other organizations and people trying to help," says Warren Cave. He is the Clean Start Initiative's Executive Director.

The organization dedicated to supporting the families of inmates, and helping people transition from jail back into the community.

This weekend, it’s focus is helping the homeless community in Tallahassee. Clean start plans to host a community feeding this weekend.

“I really want to get the community more involved with what’s going on with the homeless community.”

Recently, the Kearney Center announced they will charge some local clients and increase the rate for out-of-county clients.

This change caught Cave's attention. He happened to be giving a meal to a client when he heard the news. It led him and his team to plan a feeding event this Saturday at the Kearney Center.

“A lot of people are in distress now. They don’t know what’s going to happen, don’t know what they’re going to do or what they’re going to eat.”

Wardell Haggins is an assistant and volunteer with Clean Start Initiative. He tells me the goal is to feed over 350 people. It’s help he says he's experienced first-hand.

“There were times where I needed help, and people came to my rescue.”

The feeding event will have members of the Clean Start Initiative helping, and Cave is also calling on local leaders to come out as well.

I asked Cave if the feeding event was a step in helping those down on their luck. His answer was quite clear.

“A big step in the right direction. When they suffer, the whole community suffers. How can we help the whole community be better, more loving, and more unified.”

The feeding event in southwest Tallahassee will go from 11am to 3pm this Saturday, May 10.