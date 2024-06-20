New Southwest Tallahassee sidewalk project could make neighbors safer if approved

The Osceola Sidewalk Project is designed to provide neighbors with a safe path for the 3-block area between Martin Luther King Jr BLVD and South Adams Street.

The City of Tallahassee Underground Utilities and Public Infrastructure Department and the Tallahassee CRA are seeking $600,000 for the design and construction of the project.

Watch the video above to hear from next door neighbor's thoughts on a potential sidewalk project plan, and how it could impact that side of town.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Public safety and transportation are some of the main concerns for neighbors living in my community.

"Sidewalks in this neighborhood are very needed."

I'm Terry Gilliam your Southwest Tallahassee neighborhood reporter.

I'm digging into one project designed to make these streets safer for people who use them every day.

"I worry about the kids walking on the street; they need sidewalks!"

Anita Derrick has lived in Tallahassee for over 50 years. She says she knows about the busy area on Osceola Street and South Adams Street.

Derrick tells me sidewalks are a need in her neighborhood.

"This side of town, yes, we need some attention!"

Now, that type of attention could be coming to an existing sidewalks along Osceola Street between Martin Luther King Jr. BLVD and South Adams Street.

It's called the Osceola Street Sidewalk Project, designed to provide neighbors with a safe path for the 3-block area between Martin Luther King Jr BLVD and South Adams Street.

While talking with Derrick at her home, I didn't have to go far for a second opinion. Derrick's next-door neighbor, Amanda McClyde, says she's seen how busy that area gets along that sidewalk as well.

"I see a lot of drivers that come through here, driving like they're on racetracks!"

I asked her thoughts about the potential project that could come to her side of town, and if she sees that impacting her and her neighbors.

"It would be a good interest for the sidewalk so people can walk on the sidewalk, and they won't have to jump off the road to keep from getting hit."

But this redevelopment will cost. The City of Tallahassee Underground Utilities and Public Infrastructure Department and the Tallahassee CRA are seeking approval for $600,000 for the design and construction of the project.

While the process is still on going, the design for the new Osceola Sidewalk Project could come by Spring 2025 to Summer 2026.

As for neighbors like Derrick, she thinks the potential project shouldn't have any issue becoming a reality.

"We want our community looking presentable; I believe it'll get approved."

The timeline for the Osceola Street Sidewalk project estimates construction to break ground in 2027 if approved. In Southwest Tallahassee, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.

