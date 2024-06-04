NEW DETAILS: First Friday at Railroad Square to go on June 7 despite tornado damage; what you need to know

Despite the tornado damage left behind on May 10, the monthly-recurring event “First Friday @ Railroad Square” will proceed as planned this Friday, June 7, at Railroad Square Art District.

Organizers are adding free shuttle transportation to and from a nearby FAMU parking lot.

Watch the video above to see how businesses are working toward recovery, and read the news release below to see how you can get in on the fun.

NEWS RELEASE:

Despite the recent tornado that has left our community reeling, Arts and Cultural Experiences at Railroad Square, Inc. (ACERS) is proud to announce that the monthly-recurring event “First Friday @ Railroad Square” will proceed as planned this Friday, June 7, at Railroad Square Art District, from 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm, with the new addition of free shuttle transportation available to and from a nearby FAMU parking lot.

In the aftermath of the devastating storm, many small businesses in Railroad Square have been severely impacted, facing challenges ranging from property damage to total loss of income. The upcoming First Friday event, on June 7th, provides a platform for these businesses to begin to rebuild and recover, and a space for our community to come together and show their support in the face of hardship and uncertainty.

The event will feature various elements that have made past events memorable, including:

● A vibrant food truck court offering a diverse range of culinary delights

● A bustling food hall showcasing local cuisine and flavors

● Flamingoz Taste of Miami, providing a splash of color and flavor at their full bar and restaurant

● Creative local businesses showcasing their unique products and services

● Live music

● A friendly and atmosphere where all can feel welcome

For your convenience and because parking is even more limited than before due to areas of destruction being fenced off, ACERS is offering free shuttle service and off-site parking. We strongly recommend that visitors plan to use this amenity, as the roads inside Railroad Square are closed during the First Friday event. Railroad Avenue is still under construction, so visitors must access Railroad Square by driving down FAMU Way.

In addition to the on-street parking along FAMU Way, free parking will be provided at the parking lot near the FAMU Child Development Center, located at 459 Famu Way, Tallahassee, FL 32307. There will be signage as well as an on-site security officer. Free shuttle bus service will be available beginning at 5:30 pm, running approximately every 15-minutes. Alternatively, the parking lot is only about 10 minutes walking distance from Railroad Square, for those who do not wish to wait for the shuttle. These complimentary options will allow attendees to easily access the event, and come and go as they please. The last shuttle will leave Railroad Square at 9:15pm. Security services will be in the parking area until 10pm.

Although a number of Railroad Square businesses are open and ready for your patronage, many others are still unable to open or have had to close completely due to the tornado destruction. ACERS is delighted to provide free vending space to displaced Railroad Square businesses in the "market" area of the Greenway, directly across the street from the Railroad Square Food Hall. We hope that by providing this resource, members of the Tallahassee community will show up in force to support these businesses in their time of need.

"We invite everyone in the community to join us in supporting our local small creative businesses during this challenging time," added Rebekah Hair-Stewart, Director of ACERS, the non-profit that hosts First Friday. "Together, we can make a meaningful difference and help our community thrive once again."

First Fridays are free for guests but expensive to produce! These events are vital to the health of the Railroad Square Community and the uniqueness of Tallahassee. Show your support with a donation to our Zeffy Campaign (found on our facebook page). All proceeds go towards costs that keep our event safe, like security and transportation.

Are you a local business looking for a way to show your support? Contact ACERS Director Rebekah Hair-Stewart at director@railroadsquare.org to learn about sponsorship opportunities.

Follow ACERS' First Fridays at Railroad Square events on Facebook @ACERSTallahassee and Railroad Square Art District on Facebook @RailroadSquare and on Instagram #railroadsquare.

About ACERS:

Arts and Cultural Experiences at Railroad Square (ACERS) is a local nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing arts and cultural experiences to Railroad Square. Originally formed in 2008, ACERS has hosted dozens of events and festivals which have promoted hundreds of local visual and performing artists to tens of thousands of patrons. Our most popular event, First Fridays @ RRSQ is the longest-running, free monthly festival in town, occurring nearly every month for almost 20 years. This unique event series bridges the gap between maker and customer by offering the public an opportunity to experience art and locally produced goods in an easily accessible environment. First Fridays are completely free and open to the public, offering a welcoming atmosphere to a diverse audience while simultaneously boosting the creative small business economy of Tallahassee.

Through our various programs and initiatives, we strive to enrich the lives of residents and visitors alike, which has the added benefit of supporting the growth and development of our local creative economy.