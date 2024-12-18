New convenience store opens in Southwest Tallahassee could benefit neighbors

For many neighbors, Skyline Xpress on West Orange Avenue is more than just a gas station.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Several new stores are now open for business in Tallahassee’s Southwest side.

I’m Terry Gilliam, your Southwest Tallahassee neighborhood reporter.

I’m seeing how neighbors here feel about this new development... and what this means for the local economy.

“The need is very great because you only have a couple of gas stations down the road .”

For many neighbors, Skyline Xpress on West Orange Avenue is more than just a gas station.

The brand-new family-owned convenience store opened its doors Tuesday.

And neighbor Doris Robertson says it's already meeting essential needs.

“They’re doing a lot of building in Tallahassee and a lot of building on this side of town, which really makes a difference.”

Skyline is a place where neighbors can get fresh food 24 hours a day... and it has touch screen gas pumps so drivers can fill up.

I asked one of the store owner Jay Jubron.

He believes this store's accessibility will help neighbors most.

“It does give the neighbors something like a late-night snack where you don’t have to drive 15-20 minutes to go get a burger. I’m excited, I don’t think there was a better place to start this project.”

Another perk? Convenience.

“It’s not far from the airport. It’ll have a nice sight as the gateway to Tallahassee from the airport.”

Now that this new convenience store is up and running.

Other Southwest neighbors hope they'll see more stores like this... closer to home.

“A grocery store on this side of town would be great!"