Neighbors working to up voter turnout in Leon County with free rides to the polls

Almost 30,000 neighbors in Leon County have cast their ballots.

One group in Leon County offered neighbors free rides to the polls to increase voter turnout.

Watch the video to learn how the initiative taught neighbors about the importance of voting.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Almost 30,000 neighbors in Leon County have already cast their ballots. With Election Day quickly approaching, neighbors are working to get those numbers up. I'm Kenya Cardonne in the Southwest Tallahassee neighborhood, where voting rights groups came together to encourage more people to vote, even if it meant driving them to polling sites themselves.

Terraca Jones - "Back then, our Founders were a part of getting out and voting and so we're encouraging that still today."

Terraca Jones is the Chapter President of the Tallahassee Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority— a group with a plan to get as many voters as they possibly can to hit the polls.

Part of the plan was a 'Community Poll Party' at the FAMU Clubhouse, where more than 200 neighbors spent the day surrounded by resources and neighbors giving them every reason to vote.

One reason, for example— a free ride to the polls!

I checked in with the Supervisor of Elections Office of Leon County.

As of Saturday morning, Leon County is at 31% voter turnout, which is nearly half of the turnout for the 2020 General Election.. but still not enough to satisfy neighbors like Dearline Thomas-Brown.

Dearline Thomas-Brown, Neighbor - "It is not just your right, it is not just a privilege, but it is your responsibility."

She tells me it's especially important to spread the word and encourage voters here on the Southside.

Thomas-Brown - "Because who's going to take care of the Southside if we can't put politicians in place who look out for our best interests?"

Although November 5th is the main priority right now, neighbors say it's never too early to include kids in the conversation.

Jones - "We have youth participating so for them to see it in early action and then they'll one day hopefully be able to do it themselves."

Take Darius Jones II for example. He's one of many high school students who got to pre-register to vote on Saturday.

He says the resources here made him realize elections can impact people his age too.

Darius Jones II, Neighbor - "Our voice matters and when we vote, everything goes towards something that involves you."

Jones says the Community Poll Party was just one way they're getting neighbors involved.

They tell me they've been outside polling precincts known to have low voter turnout in the past, waving signs to get people to cast their ballot.

Jones - "We hope that people see the importance, regardless of who you vote for. It's important to just get out there and vote to voice your choice, regardless of what it is."

Early voting runs through Sunday, November 3rd.

In Southwest Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne, ABC 27

