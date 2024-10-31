Railroad Square art district perseveres with First Friday amid uncertain future

Neighbors say while the art and design district's future hangs in the balance; it's Important to still hang out on First Friday.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

With Railroad Square's future still undecided, many who make their living there are still pushing forward.

"Joy is the only word for First Friday."

I'm Terry Gilliam, your Southwest Tallahassee neighborhood reporter.

I'm looking at how members in the design district are still celebrating First Friday while the idea of trying to save the area IS BOTH front and back of mind.

"After the last decision we're kind of placed in a limbo. It's a limbo that doesn't have any less effort behind it or community behind it but it is a limbo."

Josh Johnson is President and CEO of 621 Art Gallery in Railroad Square. That last decision he's talking about came in September. The Community Redevelopment Agency Board directed staff to look into whether to buy parts of Railroad Square.

A decision on that awaits.

"We have some work to do, the CRA has some work to do and hopefully those things can marry and get some type of agreement."

Railroad Square got hit hard by those May 10th tornadoes., They cause significant damage to many buildings.

Now, the owners hope to sell part of the property to the city to save part of the art and design district.

That process is still ongoing, but community members are sticking to the monthly First Friday event.

"Just plainly put— Tornadoes, Hurricanes, natural disasters, or any social disaster can't get in the way of First Friday!"

Every first Friday of the month the Railroad Square Art District provides a lively experience with open galleries and small businesses, live music, food.

"This situation and that dispute is in the front, the back, and the sides of our mind. It's not something that can go away, but since we have an obligation to our community it can't be anything that stops us."

I also asked others what it's been like trying to push forward despite uncertainty. Their answer was simple.

"I think everyone is just holding on as best they can."

Gabrielle Simpson is Director of 621 Gallery. She says while the art and design district's future hangs in the balance; it's Important to still hang out on First Friday.

"It's always great to have a thousand people come through or more. It's that one magical night that you know everything is going to have someone there, that's the dream that we want."

The same thing can be said for Josh.

"Every facet of First Friday is a beautiful facet. It's beautiful economically, it's beautiful socially, and it's just a community event."

Members in the Railroad Square Art District say they'll most likely get their answer from the CRA in January, about whether it will buy part of the square.

The owners say they're also considering selling the property to private developers.

In southwest Tallahassee, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.