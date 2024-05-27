Neighbors and veterans honor fallen soldiers with a special ceremony in Leon Co.

This Memorial Day like all Memorial Days is special in the Capital City.

Flags were flown half-staff and, the Leon County Sheriffs Color Guard and Rifle Salute Team were also in attendance.

Watch the video above to see how neighbors and veterans came together to honor fallen soldiers on Memorial Day.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

“The United States, the best place in the world.”

Meet Kevin Sterling.

He and his family attended the Memorial Day ceremony at the Veterans of Foreign Wars cemetery.

“It was important enough; we cut our vacation short so that we could make sure we were here to support our veterans.”

It was the type of support that included a two-part ceremony with music, the laying of wreaths for each branch of the military, the placing of flags at gravesites, and the dedication of an Unknown Soldier Monument donated by the Daughters of the American Revolution.

I asked Sterling why this ceremony on this day is so important.

“We have a lot of privileges here in the country of the United States, without our military we would have zero of those privileges. It’s wonderful to see a bunch of people supporting our veterans.”

Sterling wasn’t the only one with that thought… I spoke to Florida State Senator, Corey Simon, about the ceremony's significance.

“I think families being here… some of them celebrating their loved ones when seeing events like this; it’s community coming together.”

Coming together for the ones who never made it out of the uniform… an idea that Sterling says is great.

“I think it’s awesome; we love it!"