Negotiations fall short in Leon County Schools teacher pay talks

Leon County School District made the decision to declare an impasse regarding teacher pay. The district says they offered teachers a 4-million dollar salary package. They say that would allow most L-C-S teachers to get a 450-dollar raise per 10-month contract. The district says they cannot offer teachers any more money without straining the emergency fund balance.

According to the district, the impasse process involves the inclusion of a special magistrate who is agreed upon for both the district and the Leon Classroom Teachers Association.

Superintendent Rocky Hanna sent this letter to teachers regarding the district's decision.

Dear Teachers and Colleagues, At last night’s bargaining session with the Leon Classroom Teachers Association (LCTA), Leon County Schools made the decision to declare impasse. The primary goal of this decision is to bring the bargaining process to an end, sooner rather than later, and expedite a resolution of disputed issues. Declaring impasse is not a decision that is taken lightly, but we believe it is necessary to move this process forward and get teachers a pay increase that they deserve and that the district can afford, as soon as possible. The impasse process involves the inclusion of a Special Magistrate who is agreed upon by both parties. The Special Magistrate’s role is to conduct a hearing, determine facts relating to the dispute, and to render a decision on any and all unresolved contract issues. The recommendations may be accepted or rejected, in whole or in part, by either party. If rejected, the matter is forwarded to the School Board, who will hold a public hearing and take such action as it deems to be in the public interest, including the interest of the teachers, to resolve all disputed impasse issues.

The Districts proposed $4 million compensation package includes a 2.88% base pay increase, performance pay adjustments, and steps to address salary compression. Most teachers would see annual increases between$1,495 and $1,949, with hourly rates rising by between $1.02 - $1.34 per hour. We’ve also tentatively agreed to expanded supplemental pay, increased training rates, and additional leave provisions, including two additional paid holidays and two additional bereavement days. To address these priorities, the District has agreed to allocate $2 million of a budgeted $5 million emergency reserve to support employee pay increases for 2024-2025. This decision brings us perilously close to the state-mandated minimum required fund balance of 3%. However, it was recognized from the beginning of this process in June of 2024, that we need to put our best offer on the table from the start, to support our teachers.

While we remain dedicated to reaching a fair agreement, we cannot delay these important increases any longer. Declaring impasse allows us to move forward and deliver these raises to you as soon as possible.

We appreciate your commitment to our students and schools and your continued patience through this process.

Sincerely,

Rocky Hanna



The state-appointed magistrate will determine how the district should allocate its money next year. The school board will then vote on that plan.

The special magistrate's role:



Conduct a hearing

Determine facts relating to the dispute

Render a decision on any unresolved contract

The president of the Leon Classroom Teachers Association says they've had 6 negotiating sessions with the district. And he says a large majority of teachers in the district are not happy with this offer.

In a statement sent out by LCTA president, Scott Mazur to LCTA members about the decision.

Dear Colleagues,



We want to take a moment to acknowledge the financial struggles so many of you have shared with us. We hear you and see how hard you work daily to serve our students and community. During this round of negotiations, we fought tirelessly to secure a deal that reflects your true value. Unfortunately, the school board has remained firm, offering only $4 million and refusing to budge beyond that number. Additionally, the district dismissed our proposed initiatives aimed at retaining teachers, such as leave buy-back, parental leave, and support for before- and after-school care. While $4 million is the very least we will earn from this negotiation, we know—and deeply believe—that we are worth far more and that more can be done. Your dedication, sacrifices, and professionalism deserve far better recognition. Please know we will continue to advocate with you and fight for the respect and resources you deserve. If you believe in our shared cause, join us as the district positions itself for impasse.



Thank you for standing strong together.



In solidarity, Your LCTA Bargaining Team Pamela Weston, Kim Stralow, Martina Taylor, Jennifer Topper, Jacob Dummeldinger, Alicia Chellman, Laurel Bedford, Mel Sims, Sarah Flammer, Jonah Mundy, and Scott Mazur

Scott Mazur, Leon County Teachers Association

If the magistrate's recommendations are rejected, it will be forwarded to the School Board, which will hold a public hearing.

