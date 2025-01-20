Need to Know: heater and vehicle precautions as temperatures plummet

Neighbors are bracing for impacts of plummeting temperatures.

Experts warn neighbors to take precautions with their space heaters and vehicles.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The upcoming drop in temperatures will have some neighbors hunkering down in cold shelters and Leon County students staying home on Wednesday. I’m Kenya Cardonne in the Southwest Tallahassee neighborhood. Here are some precautions you can take to brace for the forecast.

Colder weather means neighbors are cranking out the heaters.

Tallahassee firefighters tell me they are ready to answer any emergency calls, but these heater safety tips can help you avoid having to pick up the phone in the first place.

“Make sure it's placed in a secure area,” said Gene Liford, with Tallahassee Fire Department. He says that means away from anything that can burn.

“Three to four feet away from curtains. Try to keep it away from blankets, best you can. I know it's going to be cold, so people are going to be bundled up and have blankets kind of thrown everywhere.”

Second, avoid plugging them into extension cords, three-way plugs, power strips or any source of electricity that isn’t a direct outlet.

Also, don’t forget to inspect your heater before each time of use.

“Go through, check your wires, make sure those are good. Make sure there are no awkward burn marks already on the heater where something might have started to become flammable and try to take off," Lifford says.

He tells me weather can also mean trouble on the roads. “If the roads get icy and sleety, best thing to do is just drive with extreme caution.”

Know that these conditions could lead to concerns with your car. That’s according to the auto experts at Firestone Complete Auto Care, where neighbors have come in to get their cars checked out ahead of the drop.

Mechanic Tavien Dickey says “With these cold weathers, temperatures on tires and the pressure in the tires can typically decline.”

Dickey says extreme temperatures make your car work harder to operate properly. So, don’t be surprised if you experience a drop in tire pressure or coolant. “That coolant is keeping the engine running at the right temperatures, whether it's hot or cold. So just making sure that you have enough in the reservoir to get you from point A to point B.”

He adds it’s important to know your car— make sure it can handle the extra work these plummeting temps might force it to put in.

“Making sure that you’re getting your routine maintenance, making sure all the temperatures and everything on your car is running properly, preparing yourself for the hot and the cold weather.”

Many of the counties in our area are pre-treating roads in case it ices.

In Southwest Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne ABC 27