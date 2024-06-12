More than 100 guns have been stolen in Leon County this year; see what the sheriff's office is doing about it

More outreach is what the Leon County sheriff's is working toward with the new Snap Safe lock boxes as part of the campaign.

Since January 2024, 102 guns have been stolen in Leon County, according to the Leon County Sheriff's Office.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

"Keeping your guns and stuff safe in your cars is an individual thing that you have to work on."

Dedrick Steward is a barber in Southwest Tallahassee and has lived in the neighborhood for over 15 years.

Steward says he's heard about car break-ins, not just on the Southside, but around the city.

I asked him his thoughts about the Secure Guns Saves Lives campaign put on by the Leon County Sheriff's office.

"You would have to reach out to the right people that needs to hear that this is even a campaign."

Wednesday afternoon, the Leon County Sheriff's office held a press conference at their headquarters to talk about their drug trafficking investigation, but also the gun campaign.

That campaign is designed to make neighbors aware of locking their guns up when they're stored in vehicles.

Numbers like these makes community members like Steward think more should be done.

"There's a lot of different things that can be done to bring hope and bring change to the Southside."

"Obviously taking your gun out of your vehicle is the first and most important priority, but if you're going to keep your gun in the car, you have to secure it."

Undersheriff, Ron Cave, says the Snap Safe lock box keeps guns safe and secure no matter where they're kept.

For now, people like Steward living in the community say they'll wait and see if the idea works.

"I love the Southside; I wouldn't want to live anywhere else; sometimes it's going to take a group of voices."

More is being done that community members like Steward would appreciate. The Leon County Sheriff's Office will be giving 100 of these lock boxes free of charge to the community, you can pick these up at Leon County operations center.