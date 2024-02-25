Mental health training could help neighbors in the black community

FAMU and Black Men's Mental Health are collaborating Sunday for a mental health training to better the community.

16% of Black or African American people reported having mental health issues, according to Mental Health America.

Watch the video above to hear from barbers and other neighbors in the community.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

“People need people to talk to when they’re going through issues and have issues and have no one to talk to; no guidance, then yeah it’s important.”

Latitus Smith is a barber on Tallahassee’s Southwest side. He tells me what conversations are had in the barber shop.

“A lot of times it’s sports and then the mental health issues that goes on in the community, we have anxiety, depression, these kids go through these certain things, they need someone to talk to.”

The need for mental health awareness in the black community is evident.

I looked at that evidence. According to the National Alliance on Mental Health, Black Americans often have undiagnosed mood related disorders.

Now, FAMU and Black Men’s Mental Health are hosting mental health training for those who mentor and work with black boys and men.

“If you’re a black male coach or anybody who coaches black men, be there, a barber… anybody."

Michael Birdsong and Ladarius Gammage are Senior Associates at Indelible Business Solutions.

I asked them how the training targets Black men and barbers like Smith.

“Just think about all the times when you go to the barbershop, and you need that confidence. Some people don’t have that mental health professional that they can go to, sometimes you have to go to the barbershop and just talk about sports and now you’re comfortable and now your issues are coming out."

Gammage also adds, “This is an opportunity to translate back into the community and understand skills that they may need."

Training includes QPR training to grade mindset and open panel conversations.

It’s something Smith says could help him and his neighbors.

“I really don’t know the solution… I just try to be a part of the solution."

The Man in the Mirror training is this Sunday, 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the FAMU Ballroom. You can register at bit.ly/BlackMensMentalHealth