Man found dead in Southwest Tallahassee ditch; what TPD has confirmed about their investigation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Police confirmed they are investigating after a man was found dead in a Southwest Tallahassee neighborhood ditch. As of 10:40 a.m., police have Mill Street blocked.

According to a Facebook post embedded below, the man was found around 7 a.m. Tuesday in the 2200 Block of Mill Street. As of 9 a.m. , TPD said, "it is unclear if foul play is suspected in this case."

TPD anyone who may have witnessed the incident, but did not speak with an officer on scene, to please call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Solvers at 850-574-TIPS.