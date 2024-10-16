LSCO honors Major James Morgan Jr. with a street renaming after 50 years of service

Leon County Sheriff's Office held a street renaming on Monday.

The street was named after LCSO's third African American deputy to serve for their offices.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"Back in the 60's you didn't find blacks in law enforcement, but he was one of those who paved the way." said Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young.

Over in our Southwest Tallahassee neighborhood the Leon County Sheriff's Office held a street renaming on Monday.

Municipal Way is now Major James Morgan Jr. Way.

The former deputy was the third African American to serve for the Leon County Sheriff's Department.

Major Morgan also became the first African American detective in Leon County following him graduating from the FBI National Academy.

Following Monday's street unveiling we spoke to the Major Morgan's sister about what the program means to her.

"Today was something I never could even imagine, that my brother growing up in the Bond community would have a street named after him and that is a big honor." said Shirley Bouie.

Major James Morgan Jr. served both Leon and Gadsden County for 50 years.

